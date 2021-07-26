featured
Suspect arrested after use-of-force incident
The following was released by the Inyo County Sheriff's Office:
On July 24 shortly after 2 a.m. the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a domestic violence restraining order violation at 969 Tu Su Lane. Upon arrival of the deputies, neither the reporting party nor the suspect could be located. While looking in the area, the deputies noticed a male subject across the street at the Chevron station, which was closed; the subject was agitated and yelling.
When the first deputy contacted the subject (32-year-old Bishop man, George Barlow III) Barlow asked, “Can I kill you too?” Barlow then charged the deputy with his pit bull closely behind him. The deputy continually ordered Barlow to stop charging. When Barlow came within 10 feet, the deputy deployed his Taser. Due to the heavy clothing Barlow was wearing, the Taser had no effect on Barlow. Barlow removed his heavy sweater.
The second deputy responded to the Chevron at this point and after Barlow refused to follow commands, he deployed his Taser striking Barlow in the upper abdomen. This caused Barlow to fall to the ground. Before the deputies were able to handcuff him, Barlow sat up and removed the Taser darts.
Deputies transitioned to a baton and after striking him, Barlow grabbed the baton and attempted to get it away from the deputy. During the incident, Barlow commanded his dog to attack the deputies. Both deputies received dog bites before a deputy was able to shoot the dog. Barlow was pepper sprayed which caused him to release his grasp on the baton and charge at the deputies.
Verbal commands were continued to be given to Barlow which he ignored. The Sheriff’s Office deployed its canine which was able to subdue Barlow until an additional officer from the Bishop Police Department arrived and they were able to handcuff Barlow. Deputies immediately provided medical aid until an ambulance responded to medically clear Barlow before transport.
The Sheriff’s Office has seen and is reviewing the social media video capturing this incident. After a thorough investigation of this incident it will be referred to the District Attorney for review. The public is encouraged to contact the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office at (760) 878-0383, option 4, if you have any additional information.
