Inyo County announced Friday that a community-wide survey is open for residents and individuals to provide feedback on themes identified in a regional economic development strategic planning process.
Inyo County has partnered with several other parties to participate in the creation of a Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) for the region.
The region’s geography is Alpine, Inyo, and Mono counties, and a CEDS is a formal document that meets the guidelines put forth by the Economic Development Administration (EDA). The EDA defines a CEDS as “a strategy-driven plan for regional economic development. A CEDS is the result of a regionally-owned planning process designed to build capacity and guide the economic prosperity and resiliency of an area or region.”
When a region has a CEDS, it is eligible for funding opportunities made available through the EDA’s Public Works and Economic Adjustment Assistance programs to advance recommendations and priorities identified in the CEDS.
Individuals are encouraged to access the survey online, which is now live. There are opportunities to complete the survey on paper at various locations in the community:
• Clint Quilter Consolidated Office Building, 1360 N. Main St., Bishop
• County Administrative Center, 224 N. Edwards St., Independence
Additional locations will be announced soon.
All options for participation will remain open until the survey closes on May 24. The survey will ask individuals questions about their experiences living in and visiting the region, as well as their perceptions around economic growth and diversification opportunities in the region.
The partners that compromise the steering committee for the Eastern Sierra CEDS initiative are Alpine County, Eastern Sierra Council of Governments, city of Bishop, Inyo County, Mono County, Rural County Representatives of California, and town of Mammoth Lakes. Thomas P. Miller and Associates is the consulting firm providing research, facilitation and recommendations to complete the CEDS document.
This will be another opportunity for area residents to provide feedback and input regarding economic development in the region.
Last month, several workshops were held throughout the area, including two in Inyo County, regarding the CEDS.
The workshops included overviews of some of the region’s more significant data points and possible trends, including population, housing, housing cost burdens, industry mixes, employment and wages, education attainment and access to broadband internet.