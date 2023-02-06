The Inyo County Board of Supervisors at its meeting Tuesday is scheduled to hear a presentation from staff regarding the current status of Inyo County housing efforts, according to the meeting’s agenda.
Staff will be looking for any feedback supervisors might have on the issue.
According to the staff report on the agenda item, Inyo County has a variety of projects in the works that are aimed at encouraging the development of new housing units throughout the county.
Housing has become a pressing issue throughout the state, including Inyo County.
County efforts include conducting an inventory of the current housing stock, looking at developable land that might be acquired through other agencies, such as Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, and streamlining the process as much as possible to expedite construction of houses as well as accessory dwelling units.
Tuesday’s presentation is set to provide an update on those efforts and an opportunity for board input.
The presentation will include updates on:
• Identifying land for development - Purchase of 605 S. Main Street, Lone Pine
• Brownfields Assessment at 160 N. Lone Pine Ave., Lone Pine
• Multifamily Housing Program application for Silver Peaks Affordable Housing, which is a housing project in Bishop.
The presentation also is set to look at programs to maintain and enhance access to existing housing stock, such as a down payment assistance program, housing rehabilition assistance and accessory dwelling units assistance through the Permanent Local Housing Allocation (PLHA) - ADU Prototype request for proposals.
The Inyo County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to meet in regular session at 10 a.m. Tuesday with the agenda available at the county website, www.inyocounty.us. The meeting will be held in the Board Chambers at the County Administrative Center in Independence, 224 N. Edwards St. You can stream meetings live and participate via Zoom through the county’s website at www.inyocounty.us/.
For more on this story, see the Feb. 4 edition of The Inyo Register.