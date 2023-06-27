The Inyo County Board of Supervisors during its regular meeting today (June 27) is scheduled to hear presentations from Inyo County Assessor David Stottlemyre and Inyo County Chief Probation Officer Jeffrey Thomson regarding their respective offices.

This will be a continuation of presentations from department heads and local elected officials to the board and public to give supervisors and county residents a chance to learn more these offices that provide crucial services to constituents.

