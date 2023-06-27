The Inyo County Board of Supervisors during its regular meeting today (June 27) is scheduled to hear presentations from Inyo County Assessor David Stottlemyre and Inyo County Chief Probation Officer Jeffrey Thomson regarding their respective offices.
This will be a continuation of presentations from department heads and local elected officials to the board and public to give supervisors and county residents a chance to learn more these offices that provide crucial services to constituents.
According to agenda, Stottlemyre’s presentation will include an overview of his office’s three key divisions: Assessment Administration, Real Property Appraisals and Personal Property Appraisals.
These divisions exist to create the annual assessment roll.
Upon certification by the assessor, the assessment roll is forwarded to the auditor-controller and eventually the treasurer-tax collector and is the basis for generating property tax revenue. All actions of the Assessor are governed by statute and are overseen by the California State Board of Equalization.
This presentation is designed to provide a general overview of the workflow within the Assessor’s office.
Thomson’s presentation will include an overview of the county’s adult and juvenile probation programs. The goal of Probation is to prevent crime and delinquency, reduce recidivism, restore victims and promote healthy families and communities through a variety of programs and strategies.
The Inyo County Board of Supervisors meets in regular session at 10 a.m. today with the agenda available at the county website, www.inyocounty.us.
You can stream meetings live and participate via Zoom through the county’s website at www.inyocounty.us/.