The Inyo County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to have its last meeting of 2022 beginning at 10 a.m. today(Dec. 20).
The agenda includes a review, discussion and possible approval of the county’s Transient Occupancy Tax District Improvement Fund Budget Policy.
The TOT is a tax of the rent charged to transient guests in hotels and motels, including properties rented through home sharing services like Airbnb, located in the unincorporated areas of Inyo County. The current county TOT is 12%.
In a presentation to the board earlier this year, Inyo County Treasurer/Tax Collector Alisha McMurtrie noted that an “owners allowance” was unique to the Inyo County TOT code and allowed operators to keep 4% of the county TOT. Because the “owners allowance” was so rare, home-sharing services like Airbnb, couldn’t accommodate the county code, which added to the difficulties faced by county staff and those renting short-term properties in paying and collecting the tax.
Back in September the board decided to repeal the county’s TOT operator allowance and instead retain the associated funds for community and tourism-oriented projects or initiatives.
County staff is scheduled to present the board with a draft set of budget policy recommendations, which would go into effect on July 1, 2023.
According to county staff, while the exact annual revenue for the TOT District Improvement Fund is unknown, it is expected to be in the range of $100,000 per year.
The Inyo County Board of Supervisors is scheduled to meet in regular session at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the Board Chambers at the County Administrative Center in Independence, 224 N. Edwards St. The meeting can also can be streamed live via Zoom through the county’s website at www.inyocounty.us by clicking on the “Board meeting” tab. The agenda with support documents also can be found on the county website.