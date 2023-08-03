The Inyo County Board of Supervisors during its Tuesday meeting directed staff to find a funding source from which to pay county emergency medical service volunteers as it attempts to find a more permanent solution for such service for the greater Bishop area.
Inyo County Chief Administrative Officer Nate Greenberg said Tuesday a number of county staff have been working evenings and over weekends to address what Greenberg called “a constantly evolving issue,” which he said he expects to continue “for several weeks.”
The county had signed a 90-day contract with Coast 2 Coast Public Safety (C2C) in March after issuing a request for proposals. The 90-day agreement with C2C expired July 23 – a week after the company announced it could not continue providing EMS services to the greater Bishop area without a $60,00-a-month subsidy.
The board of supervisors discussed the situation at length during its July 18 – receiving feedback from volunteer ambulance providers, hospital emergency department heads, and others in the process – and made clear its bottom line was maintaining ambulance service for its constituents.
During the July 18 meeting, Damon Carrington, the chief of the Big Pine Volunteer Fire Department, which also provides EMS to the Big Pine area, said that if the EMS provider for the Bishop area was going to receive a subsidy, then the other county volunteer departments that provide EMS should as well.
Given the time constraints, county staff underwent an informal bidding process outlined in the county’s purchasing policy, seeking bids from parties interested in stepping in to provide EMS for a 30-day period while a full request for proposals could be developed and released. Both of these activities took place on July 20.
The county received two bids: one from C2C and one from REACH. While C2C submitted the preferred proposal, the firm ultimately withdrew its bid due to circumstances beyond its control. The county subsequently entered into a 30-day agreement with the other respondent, REACH, for a cost of $25,000 through Aug. 22, 2023.
In the meantime, responses to the RFP for interim EMS service (from August 22, 2023 - December 31, 2024) are due back to the county by Aug. 7.
Greenberg said during Tuesday’s meeting that those responding to the current RFP are required to note if they would be requesting any form of financial assistant and would be scored as such without the county making any indications that it would be able to meet any financial requests.
He said three providers expressed interest during a recent bidders conference regarding the current RFP.
Greenberg said he anticipates staff will be bringing a recommended RFP winner back before the board for its Aug. 15 meeting and enter into an agreement effective Aug. 23.
He said the county also has contracted with an agency that will evaluate all of the county’s volunteer fire departments to determine what challenges the departments are facing and what their needs are.
Fifth District Supervisor Matt Kingsley, who said he has been in contact with the fire chiefs in his district, said the situation in Bishop should lead to an evaluation of all the fire departments to see if there is a way for the county to better assist them, if there are better ways to operate “or whatever it is to sustain EMS.”
Supervisors said they have heard from other counties that the EMS situation is not only challenging throughout the state but throughout the country as well.
