The Inyo County Board of Supervisors during its Tuesday meeting directed staff to find a funding source from which to pay county emergency medical service volunteers as it attempts to find a more permanent solution for such service for the greater Bishop area.

Inyo County Chief Administrative Officer Nate Greenberg said Tuesday a number of county staff have been working evenings and over weekends to address what Greenberg called “a constantly evolving issue,” which he said he expects to continue “for several weeks.”

