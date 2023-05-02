The Inyo County Board of Supervisors reviewed the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power’s 2022-23 Draft Owens Valley Operations Plan at its meeting Tuesday for what is being considered a “big year” due to record-setting snowpack.

Inyo County Water Department Director Holly Alpert, Ph.D., explained how the Long-Term Water Agreement between Inyo County and LADWP states  that LADWP  will provide an annual operations plan by April 20 of every year. After that, the county has 10 days to review the plan and respond. LADWP then must meet with county representatives to try to resolve the county’s concerns. The agency has another 10 days after meeting with the county to revise its operations plan and implement it.

