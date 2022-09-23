The Inyo County Board of Supervisors at its regular meeting Tuesday adopted the Fiscal Year 2022-2023 budget as recommended by the county administrator, which includes a $130 million-plus spending plan.
Inyo County Chief Administrative Officer Leslie Chapman, who retires at the end of the month, touched on some of the programs the budget will fund.
These include funding to continue development and execution of the veterans, workforce and low-income housing plan.
Funding also has been dedicating to completing the Small Business Resource Center and transfer management to a non-profit organization, the Sierra Business Council.
The budget also provides funding to subsidize the Bishop Airport while it continues on a trajectory to be come self sufficient over time. The budget also calls for identifying available funds for the minimum revenue guarantee that airlines will require for year-round service.
The budget also sets aside some American Rescue Plan Act funds to be used by the county as future grant matches for greater broadband internet access, park and campground upgrades and other county priorities.
For more on this story, see the Sept. 22 edition of The Inyo Register.