The Inyo County Board of Supervisors at its meeting Tuesday received a presentation on anticipated high spring runoff and how the county is preparing for significant flooding in the coming months.
A series of snow and rainstorms rolled through the region since the beginning of the year and brought record amounts of precipitation, which has raised concerns for flooding.
Supervisors heard from Inyo County Road Superintendent Shannon Platt and acting Lt. Nate Derr, of the Inyo County Sheriff’s Department, regarding public safety and the protection and maintenance of critical access infrastructure during times of flooding.
Derr said visitors coming to recreate also is a concern and agencies will have to find a balance between allowing access to recreation opportunities and maintaining public safety, keeping in mind that recreational opportunities impact the county’s tourism-based economy.
Derr said that those recreating at higher elevations also need to be cautions even after avalanche threats have subsided because there still can be dangerous mud slides and rock flows.
Derr said his department has two helicopters on contract that could be used for emergency rescue situations.
“Obviously we’re not going to bring in supplies” with the helicopters, Derr said.
Supervisors and county staff remarked how recent flooding already has undercut river and canal banks that residents and visitors should be wary of.