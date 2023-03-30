The Inyo County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday heard an update regarding the Bishop Airport including news that the Mammoth Inyo County Airport Working Group would be reinstated as stakeholders in the facility look at how airport operations could look in the future.

Ashley Helms, the county’s deputy Public Works director in charge of airports, made the presentation as the Bishop Airport’s second winter season of commercial air service comes to a close. The presentation included a look at current operations, planned capital improvements and how future operations might look depending on how officials want to move forward with the facility.

