The Inyo County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday heard an update regarding the Bishop Airport including news that the Mammoth Inyo County Airport Working Group would be reinstated as stakeholders in the facility look at how airport operations could look in the future.
Ashley Helms, the county’s deputy Public Works director in charge of airports, made the presentation as the Bishop Airport’s second winter season of commercial air service comes to a close. The presentation included a look at current operations, planned capital improvements and how future operations might look depending on how officials want to move forward with the facility.
The Winter 2022/23 air service schedule, which United Airlines operates, had flights to Denver and San Francisco from Dec. 15 through March 26, according to the county. The San Francisco flight will continue on a limited basis through April 9.
The anticipated 2023 summer air service schedule calls for flights to San Francisco Sunday through Friday from June 23 through Sept. 4.
Helms said the Eastern Sierra Council of Governments, which includes representatives from Inyo County, the city of Bishop, Mammoth Lakes and Mono County, reinstated the working group that had been formed around 2017 but had recently become inactive.
Helms noted that while Inyo County and Mammoth Lakes are ultimately responsible for their two respective airports, air service impacts all four jurisdictions represented on the work group as well as other stakeholder groups.
First District Supervisor Trina Orrill will be representing Inyo County on the working group with direction from the rest of the board, though the first meeting of the group has been scheduled yet.
Some of the issues that the group will be looking at include the long-term funding of the “minimum revenue guarantee,” which is an incentive and a guarantee that an airline will generate a specific amount of revenue from ticket sales associated with the air service.
Helms said the minimum revenue guarantee currently is funded mainly through Mammoth Lakes Tourism Business Improvement District and Mammoth Mountain direct support with local agencies also providing some financial support.
