The Inyo County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved allocating from $200,000 to $300,000 toward United Airlines minimum revenue guarantee for the 2022/23 winter season for commercial air service at the Bishop Airport.

Inyo County Chief Administrator Nate Greenberg said just how the minimum revenue guarantee will be covered between the county’s regional partners, including Mammoth Lakes Tourism, the town of Mammoth Lakes and Mono County, hasn’t been worked out yet as the second winter season came to a close in April.

