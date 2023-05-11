The Inyo County Board of Supervisors on Tuesday approved allocating from $200,000 to $300,000 toward United Airlines minimum revenue guarantee for the 2022/23 winter season for commercial air service at the Bishop Airport.
Inyo County Chief Administrator Nate Greenberg said just how the minimum revenue guarantee will be covered between the county’s regional partners, including Mammoth Lakes Tourism, the town of Mammoth Lakes and Mono County, hasn’t been worked out yet as the second winter season came to a close in April.
Greenberg said representatives from other regional stakeholders were not available Tuesday to discuss future subsidy issues but “there will be many more conversations along the future of air service.”
During a presentation Tuesday, Greenberg explained how the minimum revenue guarantee is the amount of money that the airline expects or needs in order to operate the service. The minimum revenue guarantee is met through ticket sales, the revenue directly earned by the airlines, and subsidies, which is the amount of money that is contributed by agencies, such as Inyo County, to reach the minimum revenue guarantee beyond ticket sales.
Greenberg said there is a cap on the maximum dollar obligation by contributing agencies, assuming a failure of service.
He said the minimum revenue guarantee is a protective measure that is in place for airlines to come into a market and to continue to operate in that market. It also helps keep ticket prices at a reasonable level, along with the subsidy.
Greenberg said factors driving the subsidy include the base flight cost, such as for the aircraft, staffing and fuel, the length of the operating season and the revenue brought in through “load factors,” the actual number of passengers buying tickets, and the cost of those tickets.
He said there are other variables that also could impact subsidy amounts such as inflation and an increase in fuel costs.
