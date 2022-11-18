Supervisor Jeff Griffiths elected to statewide post

Inyo County Supervisor Jeff Griffiths, second from left, is sworn in Thursday as the second vice president of the California State Association of Counties. He is joined by, from left, Siskiyou County Supervisor Ed Valenzuela, immediate past president; San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Bruce Gibson, first vice president; and Riverside County Supervisor Chuck Washington, president.

 Photo courtesy CSAC

In a big win for the Eastern Sierra, Inyo County Supervisor Jeff Griffiths was elected this week to serve as second vice president of the California State Association of Counties (CSAC), which represents all 58 of California’s counties before the Legislature and federal government.

Griffiths joins CSAC’s leadership team and will guide the association as one of four officers. As part of his new role, Griffiths will also lead the CSAC Rural Caucus, which includes 27 counties in the Sierra Nevada and Northern California areas.

