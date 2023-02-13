Mono Lake

A visitor walks toward one of many of Mono Lake’s iconic tuffa towers on exposed shoreline that used to be underwater. The Mono Lake Committee is pursuing several steps it says will help raise the lake level to protect the area’s ecosystem and wildlife.

 Photo by Jon Klusmire

The State Water Resources Control Board will hold a public meeting Wednesday to gather information on the Mono Lake Committee’s request that the board order the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power to stop diverting water from streams feeding Mono Lake until lake levels rise enough to protect the lake’s ecosystem and wildlife.

The non-profit Mono Lake Committee (MLC) also is seeking permanent changes to the 1994-era Water Board orders and rules that would reduce LADWP’s diversions until the lake rises to the target level spelled out in the board orders.

