The State Water Resources Control Board will hold a public meeting Wednesday to gather information on the Mono Lake Committee’s request that the board order the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power to stop diverting water from streams feeding Mono Lake until lake levels rise enough to protect the lake’s ecosystem and wildlife.
The non-profit Mono Lake Committee (MLC) also is seeking permanent changes to the 1994-era Water Board orders and rules that would reduce LADWP’s diversions until the lake rises to the target level spelled out in the board orders.
The official purpose of the Wednesday workshop is to evaluate MLC’s formal request for emergency action and to “discuss the status of lake levels and solicit input on next steps the Board should consider.”
The Mono Lake Committee, LADWP, California Department of Fish and Wildlife, and the Mono Lake Kutzadika’a Tribe will present on the current conditions at Mono Lake during the workshop. State Water Board staff will present overview information and seek verbal comments from participants.
The public can attend the virtual meeting, starting at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 15, by registering at the Mono Lake page on the Water Board website (https://www.waterboards.ca.gov/) . Comments will also be accepted at the meeting and until March 17.
