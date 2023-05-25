Time for the second half of a record runoff season.
The region’s record-breaking snowpack has dropped by half, with the first round of the big melt sending torrents of water downhill though Eastern Sierra streams and rivers and into reservoirs and the floor of the Owens Valley. But there is still a significant amount of snow in the high country that will continue to melt and keep delivering substantial amounts of water to local waters well into June.
The bottom line: runoff season is far from over.
The pace of the record runoff has picked up dramatically, with many Inyo County and Eastern Sierra streams doubling in volume in the past week. The high water has added some urgency to the continued and consistent messages about the hazards and dangers associated recreating in and around the swift, cold water in the area’s ditches, canals, streams and rivers.
The regional snowpack dropped to about 36 inches of water equivalent on May 23, down from a record 68 inches of water equivalent on April 1, according to the Eastern Sierra precipitation report from the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power.
However, that 36 inches of water is still 161% of a normal April 1 average. It’s also not that far below the 2016-17 peak of about 50 inches of water content, which was the second highest snowpack on record.
The readings from individual snow pillows are a reminder that the high country is still snow packed. The Gem Pass reading is still 269% of April 1 average, with 93 inches of water in the snow. Mammoth Pass is at 204% of April 1, with 87 inches of water.
In Inyo County, the Big Pine Creek reading is at 196% of April 1, with 34 inches of water. Cottonwood Lakes, at the southern end of the Sierra, is at 165% of April 1 normal, with 20 inches of water.
Coming in right around the average April 1 snow water levels are Sawmill, at 102%, with 19 inches of water, and Rock Creek, at 119%, and about16 inches of water.
Streamflow data from LADWP shows a quick jump in stream levels starting in mid-May.
The amount of water flowing in the larger creeks in Inyo County doubled in the past week.
Bishop Creek was flowing at a pretty high 185 cubic feet per second (cfs) on May 17, and then jumped to 246 cfs on May 23. That much water makes for roaring whitewater coming down of Bishop Creek Canyon.
The Bishop Bypass is taking some of that volume and moving it around residential areas in West Bishop and Bishop itself. But the flows have swamped Brockman Lane, which is closed. A large dirt berm has been placed across the road and extensive dirt work has created a large settling pond to slow the flows before they move over the road.
The Big Pine Creek bypass is also flowing around town. The creek hit 164 cfs on May 23, up from 84 cfs on May 17. Baker Creek showed a similar pattern, going from around 40 cfs on the 17th to 73 cfs on May 23.
Independence Creek has hopped out of its channel behind the Eastern California Museum on the western edge of town. The stream eventually ends up back in the creek bed before it flows through Dehy Park. It was running at 125 cfs on May 23, double the amount from seven days earlier.
Lone Pine Creek hit 83 cfs May 23, doubling its May 17 levels, while Cottonwood Creek bounced up to 350 cfs on May 23, from 175 cfs on May 17.
Releases into the Lower Owens River Project have been between 120 and 150 cfs a day. Some of that flow eventually ends up in the Owens Lake. Higher release rates are expected when LADWP and Inyo County agree to a “seasonal flow” in the coming weeks. In that past that flow, which is meant to mimic traditional runoff levels, has been at about 200 cfs for a few weeks. All indications point to at least that much water being sent down the LORP for probably an extended period.
In Mono County, LADWP has been working to lower the level of Long Valley Reservoir (Crowley Lake) to make room for the runoff yet to come. To date, the lake is more than 20 feet below capacity.
All of the creeks and the Owens River that empty into Crowley recently started flowing at higher levels in the past week. On May 23, Rock Creek hit 231 cfs; Hot Creek was at 152 cfs; and the Owens River was at 106 cfs, after essentially idling at about 60 cfs for most of the spring.
In the Mono Lake Basin streams are also starting to deliver substantial runoff flows to the huge, iconic lake. Lee Vining Creek was flowing at 346 cfs on May 23, and Ruch Creek hit 379 cfs on that date. The big runoff year will likely cause Mono Lake to rise by up to 5 feet.