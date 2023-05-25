Time for the second half of a record runoff season.

The region’s record-breaking snowpack has dropped by half, with the first round of the big melt sending torrents of water downhill though Eastern Sierra streams and rivers and into reservoirs and the floor of the Owens Valley. But there is still a significant amount of snow in the high country that will continue to melt and keep delivering substantial amounts of water to local waters well into June.

