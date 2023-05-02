Are you looking for a way to give back to your community while also having a great time?
Look no further than the Southern Inyo Healthcare District’s Inaugural Health and Community Fair.
Updated: May 3, 2023 @ 10:18 am
This event is a fantastic opportunity for health care professionals, small businesses and independent craft sellers to come together and provide their services to the public.
Attendees can take advantage of free health care services, such as glucose and blood pressure tests, while also enjoying live music, food trucks and entertainment for kids.
In addition to health care services, attendees can also browse booths from local and county-wide government agencies, small businesses and independent craft sellers.
Organizers say this is the perfect opportunity to support the community while also having fun with the whole family.
There also will be raffles with chances to win prizes, including an electric scooter and a barbecue grill,
The health fair is scheduled to be from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Saturday May 20 at the Southern Inyo Hospital front lawn located, 501 E. Locust St., Lone Pine.
For details on the health and community fair and to get an application to sign up for a booth, email: Communityhealthfair@SIHD.org or call Samantha, (760) 876-5501, ext. 2214.
Southern Inyo Healthcare District has been serving Lone Pine and the surrounding communities since 1949. In addition to the Emergency Department, SIHD offers many services including a Rural Health Clinic, Acute Care, Wound Care, Regenerative Medicine, Diagnostic Imaging, Infusion Therapy, Rehabilitation Services, Suboxone Clinic MAT Program, and a Skilled Nursing Facility.
Find out more at the health and community fair on May 20 or at www.sihd.org.
