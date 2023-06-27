Soup Kitchen celebrates 16 years

The Soup Kitchen operated by the Bishop United Methodist Church on Friday celebrated 16 years of providing hot meals to those in need throughout the area.
Soup Kitchen Director John Camphouse, who help start the service in 2007, said the need has never been greater and the numbers of those seeking a nutritious meal three times a week continues to grow.
“I wish it wasn’t necessary,” Camphouse said on Friday. “For some people, these are the only meals they get for the day.”
The “Join Us for Lunch” Soup Kitchen provided its first meals on June 7, 2007, and initially served between 8 and 15 people two days a week.
The program grew and a third day was subsequently added.
Camphouse said the Soup Kitchen paused for COVID, like many services, but has been in great demand since.
When the Soup Kitchen paused operations for COVID, some 45 -75 guests on average were being served each day inside the church’s Methodist Center building.
Camphouse reiterated that the need has never subsided though support for the service also continues.
He said the program wouldn’t be successful without volunteer support from local groups and organizations, including both Bishop Rotary Clubs, the Bishop Lions, Our Lady Of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, Church of the Nazarene, the Margaret Pillsbury Foundation of Bishop, the Donald M. Slager Sunset Foundation of Bishop and several individual volunteers who continue to assist week after week once or twice a week.
The Soup Kitchen currently offers a free lunch, at noon on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, with donations accepted but not required. The lunches are held at the church, 205 N. Fowler, Bishop.
If you would like more information about United Methodist Social Services programs or current opportunities to contribute to the Soup Kitchen, contact the church office (760) 872-7701.