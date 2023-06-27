Soup Kitchen celebrates 16 years

The Bishop United Methodist Church’s Soup Kitchen on Friday celebrated 16 years of serving those in need throughout the area as part of United Methodist Social Services, the church’s nonprofit organization. The Soup Kitchen currently offers a free lunch at noon on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays, with donations accepted but not required. Pictured here are volunteers Sue Wallace, Marilyn Beischel, Patty Stow, Kathie Maurice, John Camphouse, Sandy Winzenread, Joe Price, Roberta Cummings and Anne Sandell.  

 Photo by Terrance Vestal

The Soup Kitchen operated by the Bishop United Methodist Church on Friday celebrated 16 years of providing hot meals to those in need throughout the area.

Soup Kitchen Director John Camphouse, who help start the service in 2007, said the need has never been greater and the numbers of those seeking a nutritious meal three times a week continues to grow.

