Connie Caton, an organizer for Bishop’s Sober Grad Night, which offers graduating high school seniors a safe place to celebrate, said Wednesday that sponsors and volunteers still are needed for the event.
Sober Grad Night is from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, June 9, through Saturday, June 10. The event will feature games, food, DJ, prizes and local photographer Laurie Warta will be taking pictures for free. Caton said laser tag is the newest feature for the event.
She said organizers of the 43rd annual Sober Grad Night in Bishop are seeking the community’s support through volunteers and donated prizes or gift cards.
For more than 40 years, the Bishop Ministerial Association’s Sober Grad Night celebration has been the final party for the graduating classes of Bishop Union High School.
Sober Grad Night was originally created because there were no safe parties for the graduating seniors in Bishop. Seniors were partying in the mountains or at the river, generally unsupervised. Nearly ever year, grads were dying in alcohol-related accidents, and finally the community said “no more.” The Bishop Ministerial Association banded together to create a safe place for the seniors to celebrate one last time with their friends.
While not associated with graduation, Caton recalled the three Bishop teenagers who were killed in a single-vehicle accident in October 2021as a reason for continued vigilance in keeping area teenagers as safe as possible.
“We don’t want to lose anymore,” Caton said.
Everything is included in the price of admission, which is $30 presale and $35 at the door. Seniors may bring friends but they need to purchase the friends’ tickets for them.
Caton said tickets will be available for purchase at the Senior Luncheon on June 9. Tickets also can be purchased at Calvary Baptist Church Monday, Wednesday and Thursday from 10 a.m. - 2pm. She said scholarships are available for grads who need them and would like to come.
Students can see if they qualify for a scholarship by contacting Carrie at the Bishop Union High School Guidance Office.
For more information regarding volunteering, prize donations and the event in general, call Connie Caton, (760) 920-8261.