Connie Caton, an organizer for Bishop’s Sober Grad Night, which offers graduating high school seniors a safe place to celebrate, said Wednesday that sponsors and volunteers still are needed for the event.

Sober Grad Night is from 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, June 9, through Saturday, June 10. The event will feature games, food, DJ, prizes and local photographer Laurie Warta will be taking pictures for free. Caton said laser tag is the newest feature for the event.

