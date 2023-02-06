The mountains of snow parked in the Sierra have prompted some comparisons to epic snow years of the past.
After a series of atmospheric river storms deluged most of the state and all of the Sierra with rain and snow in January, residents are digging out and ski areas are loading up happy snow lovers. Water managers are starting to analyze the impacts of the storms. For the most part, they are happy with what they find.
The state Department of Water Resources conducted its Feb. 1 snow survey and found the Sierra snowpack measured an impressive 205% of average to date. More encouraging, the Sierra snowpack currently sits at 128% of the April 1 average, which is when water managers estimate runoff totals.
The big snowfall in January means the current snowpack as of Feb. 1 is higher to date than the “wettest” year on record for the state, which hit in the winter of 1982-83, according to the DWR.
But it seems everyone and every agency has its own “wettest” year or month on record.
For more on this story, see the Feb. 4 edition of The Inyo Register.