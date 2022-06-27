The Slim Princess is all dolled up and on the road again. And this time the historic locomotive will have a sidekick sharing the trip to a three-day celebration of steam locomotives over the Fourth of July weekend in Carson City, Nevada.
The Southern Pacific No. 18 restored locomotive was loaded on a trailer on Saturday from her home at the Eastern California Museum in Independence and hauled to Carson City. The next day, another big truck pulled into the Laws Railroad Museum and Historic Site and gave a ride to Carson City to the restored Southern Pacific No. 401, a classy red caboose that can carry passengers.
Volunteers at Laws and from the non-profit Carson and Colorado Railway Company which oversees the operation of No. 18, put in long hours getting the railcars ready for their visit to Nevada. New paint and plenty of polish were applied. Plus, all the mechanical systems of the steam locomotive and the caboose, from breaks to bells, got a double-check.
The two local railroad cars will be taking part in the Great Western Steam Up, which will feature 10 historic locomotives rolling on a mile and a half loop at the Nevada State Railway Museum on the southern edge of Carson City. Thousands of rail fans are expected at the event, which will run from July 1 to July 4.