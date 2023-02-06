A Mammoth resident and an employee of the Mammoth Mountain Ski Area has been arrested as a suspect in a sexual assault case involving a minor.
According to the Mammoth Lake Police Department, on Jan. 24, the department was notified of a possible sexual assault case that had occurred earlier that day.
The police department reported “the alleged incident was reported to have taken place during a private ski lesson.”
Following an investigation by MLPD and the Mono County District Attorney’s Sexual Assault Response Team, William Frederick Roeder, 34, Mammoth Lakes, was arrested on Jan 26. According to the MLPD, Roeder was “arrested on a felony charge of PC 288(A) Lewd or Lascivious Acts with a Child Under 14 Years of Age in addition to a misdemeanor charge of PC 314(1) Indecent Exposure.”
Lauren Burke, communications director for Mammoth Mountain Ski Area, confirmed that Roeder was a Mammoth Mountain Ski instructor and that the alleged incident was reported to have taken place during a lesson booked through Mammoth Mountain. Burke said, “Mammoth Mountain previously implemented background check policies in a number of positions, including Ski and Ride Team programs and child care teachers. In December 2022, Mammoth Mountain implemented a prospective background check requirement for ski instructors.
“Mammoth Mountain is now beginning implementation of retrospective checks on our instructors,” she said. “We are a mandatory reporter, and we reported this allegation to the police the same evening we received it. Moving forward, we will be expanding related training for managers.”
MLPD is asking that anyone with information in connection with this case to contact Officer Amanda Muir at the Mammoth lakes Police Department, (760) 965-3700.