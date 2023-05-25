SIHD hosts its first Health and Community Fair

SIHD’s Wound Care Department Manager Francisco Vidrio and Wound Care Coordinator Nancy Riley share information at the Health and Community Fair at Southern Inyo.

 Photo courtesy of Southern Inyo Healthcare District

The Southern Inyo Healthcare District hosted its inaugural health and community fair on Saturday, May 20th, 2023.

Organizers deemed the fair a great success, with a great turn out by local vendors, local agencies, local health care providers, local artists and plenty of activities for the kids, including face painting and bounce houses.

