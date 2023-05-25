SIHD hosts its first Health and Community Fair

The Southern Inyo Healthcare District hosted its inaugural health and community fair on Saturday, May 20th, 2023.
Organizers deemed the fair a great success, with a great turn out by local vendors, local agencies, local health care providers, local artists and plenty of activities for the kids, including face painting and bounce houses.
Southern Inyo Hospital staff members put on display their excellent services such as the facility’s Emergency Services, Rural Health Clinic, Wound Care Department, Clinical Laboratory, Rehabilitation Department, Diagnostic Imaging and Regenerative Medicine.
Free glucose monitoring and blood pressure monitoring also were available at the fair courtesy of SIHD.
Sandy and the High Country provided the entertainment and there were plenty of food trucks to quench any appetite.
Kids and kids at heart had the opportunity to take pictures with Smokey Bear.
District representatives stated in a release that the fair was a great way for the local community to learn more about SIHD, while also experiencing the facility’s excellent services and having some fun.
“Southern Inyo Hospital in Lone Pine showed the true meaning of its motto: ‘Pursuing health care excellence every day, with a compassionate heart,’” according to a district release. “SIHD’s commitment to providing excellent care to the Lone Pine community was clear and was demonstrated in an extremely successful inaugural health and community fair.”
“On behalf of the SIHD Board of Directors and the senior executive team at Southern Inyo Hospital we once again are amazed and so grateful to the friends and supporters of Southern Inyo Healthcare District,” Southern Inyo Healthcare District’s CEO Peter Spiers said. “Your incredible support and commitment to our success underscores that spirit of community we feel everyday.”
Southern Inyo Healthcare District (SIHD) is a premier critical access hospital that serves the Lone Pine community. SIHD is dedicated to providing high-quality health care to its patients and is continually growing and offering new services.
For more information about the district, go to www.sihd.org.