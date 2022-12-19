Local law enforcement agencies last week helped out low-income families have a brighter Christmas this year through their Shop With a Cop Program. During the event Christmas wish lists are filled and the children participating are treated to a Lions Club breakfast and a parade in a response vehicle through downtown Bishop.
Shop With a Cop
- Photos courtesy of the Bishop Police Department/Inyo County Sheriff’s Office
