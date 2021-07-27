In a press release Tuesday, the Inyo County Sheriff's Office outlined how "a complete and thorough investigation will be conducted on use of force" regarding a July 24 incident that ended with the hospitalization of a Bishop man.
Accusations of law enforcement brutality were made following the circulation of a video on social media showing a violent confrontation between two Inyo County Sheriff deputies and Bishop man George Barlow III Barlow, 32, at about 2 a.m. Saturday, July 24. Barlow's pit bull was killed during the incident and Barlow has been hospitalized.
The Inyo County Sheriff's Office released the video from the two deputies' body cams on Monday.
According to the ICSO, the Inyo County District Attorney’s Office will conduct a criminal investigation on the actions of the deputies "to objectively evaluate the use of force by the deputies, and to ensure that their authority was used lawfully."
Pursuant to the ICSO's policy, a Use of Force Review Board also will be convened, the ICSO stated. "The Use of Force Review will be conducted based on the use of force, which resulted in serious injury on July 24."
"The review shall be based upon those facts which were reasonably believed or known by the deputies at the time of the incident; applying any legal requirements, department policies, procedure and approved training to those facts," according to the ICSO. "Upon completion of the review board, the entire investigation, including the District Attorney’s findings will be turned over to a professional outside firm to review and provide a written report to the Sheriff."
The outside firm will determine if the employees actions were within, or in violation of, the sheriff’s policy and procedures manual.
No further press releases will be disseminated from the sheriff’s office regarding this incident until all investigations have concluded; including the criminal investigation on Barlow, Inyo County District Attorney’s investigation on the deputies, and Use of Force review.
All policies are available to the public: https://www.inyocounty.us/services/sheriff/policies
The public is encouraged to contact the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office at 760-878-0383, option 4, if you have any additional information regarding this case.