Inyo County Sheriff Stephanie Rennie provided an update to the Inyo County Board of Supervisors Tuesday regarding her department’s response to last week’s rain storm that brought flooding, road damage and evacuation warnings.

Rennie said her office is embedded with the Emergency Operations Center through Lt. Nate Derr, who is working with Mono County, CalFire, the state Office of Emergency Services, Caltrans, the National Weather Service’s regional offices along with other agencies. Derr’s job, she said, is to gather and disseminate information and resources throughout Inyo County to mitigate damage caused by the latest rain storm to hit the area. He also has provided “preparedness solutions” with the incident management team.

