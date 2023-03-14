Inyo County Sheriff Stephanie Rennie provided an update to the Inyo County Board of Supervisors Tuesday regarding her department’s response to last week’s rain storm that brought flooding, road damage and evacuation warnings.
Rennie said her office is embedded with the Emergency Operations Center through Lt. Nate Derr, who is working with Mono County, CalFire, the state Office of Emergency Services, Caltrans, the National Weather Service’s regional offices along with other agencies. Derr’s job, she said, is to gather and disseminate information and resources throughout Inyo County to mitigate damage caused by the latest rain storm to hit the area. He also has provided “preparedness solutions” with the incident management team.
Rennie said Aspendell remained a “life-saving priority” Tuesday due to the community’s avalanche danger and other challenges.
She said her department does have an avalanche expert assigned and a Search and Rescue team and a swift water rescue crew are standing by. The county also has multiple hand crews ready and filling up sandbags.
She said the county receive 40,000 sandbags Monday and they were delivered to both Inyo and Mono counties, which already had been distributed to local fire departments.
Rennie said her department has cleaned out all the culverts for Bishop Creek throughout the Bishop Paiute reservation into Bishop and has heavy equipment working on shoring it up right now.
She said the department has multiple heavy equipment units assigned to county road crews to secure and fix damaged roads, which included Whitney Portal Road on Monday.
Rennie said her department also has a paramedic rescue helicopter stationed at the Bishop Airport for support.
“We’ve checked all the communities and have had no reports of injuries at this time or stranded residents,” she said.
Rennie said the department’s patrol staff is available to assist the incident management team to provide “eyes on and confirm issues caused by the storm as well as providing life-saving measures.”
Getting accurate information out
Rennie said Carma Roper, the department’s public information officer, has been embedded with the Joint Information Center, or JIC, as well as Inyo County Public Liaison Darcy Ellis to provide updates and information to all of Inyo and Mono counties.
Roper said her job is to assist in coordinating cohesive messaging with Mono County and Calfire as well as sharing critical information with the county’s partner agencies.
Moving forward, in addition to pushing out critical, accurate information on incidents, the JIC messaging is really focusing on safety and preparedness.
Roper said the new Ready Inyo website, at https://ready.inyocounty.us/, which was launched last week, has played a critical role in disseminating information.
The Ready Inyo website includes information on the current emergency, including road closures, evacuation warnings, evacuation points and available shelters. It also features links to the National Weather Service, sandbag information and locations as well as pertinent press releases.
Roper also mentioned 2-1-1 that residents and visitors can call to receive information about available county resources, which should be used instead of calling 9-1-1, which should only be used in emergencies.