Shown from left at this past weekend’s Little League pancake benefit breakfast fundraiser for Bishop Little League are Lions Harry Bhakta, sampling the gang’s coffee, Bishop Police Chief Rich Standridge, who is getting ready to run a batch of pancakes indoors to the waiting players, coaches and parents, chef Pat Patrykus, who was busy supervising and contemplating the consistency of the Lions pancake batter, and Past President Stan Smith, who was exchanging views on the operation of the Bishop Lions Club’s new Blackstone grills that the club used for the first time. The quartet of Lions agreed the three new grills were easier to haul around and set up than the 50-year-old modified trailer that may be headed toward the mothballs now.
Serving up community service
- Photo courtesy of the Bishop Lions Club
