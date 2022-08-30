Four local school board races in the Owens Valley have attracted a big slate of candidates in each school district, according to the Inyo County Clerk/Elections Office. Voters will cast ballots for their local school board members during the November General Election.
School board members are locally elected public officials entrusted with governing a community’s public schools. According to the California School Boards Association, the role of the school board is “to ensure the school districts are responsive to the values, beliefs and priorities of their communities.”
Here are the candidates in each district and the contact information they provided to the county clerk.
Bishop Unified School District
Three seats up for election. The candidates are:
(Incumbent Dr. Taylor Ludwick is not seeking another term.)
Big Pine Unified School District
Two seats up for election. The candidates are:
Alfred Patterson, (760) 920-4779
(Longtime incumbents Marilyn Mann and Carol Hambleton are not seeking another term.)
Owens Valley Unified School District in Independence
Four seats up for election. The candidates are:
(Incumbent Keith Leon is not seeking another term.)
Lone Pine Unified School District
Three seats up for election. The candidates are:
(Incumbent Jason Olin is not seeking another term.)