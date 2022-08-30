Four local school board races in the Owens Valley have attracted a big slate of candidates in each school district, according to the Inyo County Clerk/Elections Office. Voters will cast ballots for their local school board members during the November General Election.

School board members are locally elected public officials entrusted with governing a community’s public schools. According to the California School Boards Association, the role of the school board is “to ensure the school districts are responsive to the values, beliefs and priorities of their communities.”

Tags

Recommended for you