Scenic area signage

The Bureau of Land Management recently purchased new signs for the Alabama Hills National Scenic Area. The new signs display the area’s iconic Mobius Arch and its unique rock formations. The sign at the south entrance was installed by members of the BLM, the Alabama Hills Stewardship Group, Friends of the Inyo and the Eastern Sierra Interpretive Association.

 Photo courtesy Jaime Lopez Wolters

The Bureau of Land Management recently purchased new signs for the Alabama Hills National Scenic Area. The new signs display the area’s iconic Mobius Arch and its unique rock formations. The sign at the south entrance was installed by members of the BLM, the Alabama Hills Stewardship Group, Friends of the Inyo and the Eastern Sierra Interpretive Association.

Tags

Recommended for you