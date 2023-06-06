That’s one way to describe the battles being fought by crews from the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power as they work to manage a record amount of runoff and keep water flowing away from roads, towns and other critical infrastructure in Inyo County.
In an ironic twist on this record runoff season, the Los Angeles Aqueduct is carrying more water out of Inyo County than can be used in Los Angles. The city’s long-standing water conservation efforts have significantly curtailed demand, and some operational issues have limited how much aqueduct water can be delivered to homes in LADWP’s service area. So some of the water traveling south from Haiwee Reservoir in both “barrels” of the aqueduct is being “spread” along the entire southern sections of the aqueduct where there are release or overflow mechanisms in place.
In Inyo County, the ongoing runoff work has become quite visible.
Around Bishop, once-dry ditches have been cleared and are full of water, some for the first time in years. Existing ditch and canal systems have seen new culverts and concrete diversion and irrigation boxes installed and put to work. Water is flowing in both McNalley Canals and the Bishop Creek Bypass.
Just south of Big Pine, a series of ponds and seeps west of US 395 are being filled with runoff, and the Big Pine Creek Bypass has been cleared and graded and is carrying water around town.
The multiple little creeks and dry gullies from Poverty Hills south have been attended to so their flows will be channeled to culverts under U.S. Highway 395. At numerous points, heavy equipment is scooping out sediment and creating large piles of fine dirt along the typically dry creeks.
Between Independence and Manzanar, it is literally trench warfare. Similar to work done in 2017, crews have cleared large, long stretches of the alluvial fan to slow the water flowing from the Sierra and park it in temporary ponds and settling areas before it eventually heads downhill to the Los Angeles Aqueduct.
The Lower Owens River is flowing more like a river than it ever has, with huge amounts of water being released in the 62-river miles of river stretching from the LA Aqueduct Intake at Aberdeen to the edge of the Owens Lake.
Some of that water has also ended up in the lake’s brine pool, which has created the stunning sight of the Owens Lake with water covering its usually dry bed.
The mostly cool weather this spring has generated steady, but still high runoff levels.
For more on this story, see the June 3 edition of The Inyo Register.