County officials, various other local agencies representatives and members of the public celebrated the long-awaited opening of North Round Valley Road Bridge this week.
An official ribbon-cutting Thursday afternoon included recognition to those in Inyo County’s Public Works Department who saw the major, multi-year repair effort to fruition as well as the acknowledgement that the event was a long time in the making.
The bridge was closed in the summer of 2017 after it partially collapsed due to high-velocity runoff in Pine Creek. The flows also exposed and undermined portions of the south abutment footing.
Efforts to repair the bridge and reopen the roadway began in earnest in 2018 when the Board of Supervisors approved a contract with MGE Engineering to design a replacement structure. Fountainhead Consulting Corporation came on board in 2020 to provide construction management services, and the Board awarded the construction contract to Spiess Construction Company in January 2021 in the amount of $3,334,502.55.
The damaged bridge has been replaced by an approximately 85-foot single-span, pre-cast/prestressed wide flange girder superstructure on high cantilever abutments founded on cast-in-drilled-hole concrete piles.
Inyo County Public Works formally accepted the bridge structure as constructed on June 12, 2023.
According to Public Works Director Mike Errante, the entire project, including design, construction management, contract work, and change orders, cost $4.8 million. Errante noted that 75% – $3.6 million – will be reimbursed by the California Office of Emergency Services.