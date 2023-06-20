California High School Rodeo Association State Finals ran throughout the week at the Eastern Sierra Tri-County Fairgrounds leading up to the championship round and coronation of the 2023 Miss CHSRA at noon today. There was plenty of roping, riding, tying, racing, bucking, cutting as these students celebrated part of the regions heritage. Not only does the event provide excitement at the fairgrounds but a significant economic draw to the area as well.
Latest Headlines
- Towns to Trails Plan to get public kickoff
- NIHD and Sevaro partner to provide expert-level neurology care
- Round Valley Bridge officially opens with ribbon cutting
- Community bids happy retirement to longtime animal control officer
- Rodeo action
- Deadline looms for area broadband survey
- Inyo Search and Rescue reports avalanche death
- Ribbon-cutting planned to celebrate the reopening of the North Round Valley Road Bridge
Popular Content
Articles
- Back Alley Bar and Grill loses alcohol license
- Woman dies after falling into runoff-fueled Bishop Creek
- Ribbon-cutting planned to celebrate the reopening of the North Round Valley Road Bridge
- Eastern Sierra region snow totals remain extremely high in May, June
- Investigation into Independence murder continues
- Caltrans: State Route 136 to remain closed due to flooding
- Scholars win big
- Agency highlights Gusé on Missing Children’s Day
- Runoff delivers too much water for Inyo, LA
- Photo contest celebrates rural county life
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.