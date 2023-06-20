California High School Rodeo Association State Finals ran throughout the week at the Eastern Sierra Tri-County Fairgrounds leading up to the championship round and coronation of the 2023 Miss CHSRA at noon today. There was plenty of roping, riding, tying, racing, bucking, cutting as these students celebrated part of the regions heritage. Not only does the event provide excitement at the fairgrounds but a significant economic draw to the area as well.

