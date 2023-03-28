Eastside Sports and the Eastern Sierra Interpretive Association, both in Bishop, are excited to again offer their free rock climbing and backpacking camp to youth from the Eastern Sierra area who are ages 13 – 18. The camp is run by professional outdoor educators and guides with many years’ experience bringing similar programs to schools and other groups.

The trip will take place in the backcountry above Bishop June  20 – 25, 2023. No experience is necessary and all needed equipment is provided. Youth ages 13 - 18 from any community in Inyo or Mono County are invited to apply. The program is free – donations are appreciated.

