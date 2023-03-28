Eastside Sports and the Eastern Sierra Interpretive Association, both in Bishop, are excited to again offer their free rock climbing and backpacking camp to youth from the Eastern Sierra area who are ages 13 – 18. The camp is run by professional outdoor educators and guides with many years’ experience bringing similar programs to schools and other groups.
The trip will take place in the backcountry above Bishop June 20 – 25, 2023. No experience is necessary and all needed equipment is provided. Youth ages 13 - 18 from any community in Inyo or Mono County are invited to apply. The program is free – donations are appreciated.
Participants will learn basic outdoor skills, including rock climbing, map reading, backcountry equipment basics, backcountry cooking and sanitation, water purification, Leave No Trace principles, and, most importantly, how to have fun in the backcountry.
Eastside Sports co-owner and long time local mountain guide, Todd Vogel is the director of this program. Vogel says “this program is a great opportunity for youth of the area to try out rock climbing and backpacking, and maybe get a little bit outside of their comfort zone. We’re especially hoping to get participants involved who have never climbed or been in the backcountry, though kids with outdoor experience had a great time last time and surely will again this time. We’re also thrilled that super- qualified outdoor professionals have agreed to donate their time to help make the project happen”.
Vogel continued, “We started this program 8 years ago to meet an unmet need, which is to give kids who wouldn’t otherwise do these activities an opportunity to try them out. Under the hood, the program is much more than just learning outdoor skills. Those of us who do this kind of work know that outdoor programs such as these can have profound and positive impacts on character development traits such as confidence, enthusiasm, leadership and followership skills.”
There is no cost to participate in the program.
To join the program, please complete an application, available at tinyurl.com/yful2fts or at Eastside Sports. Applications will be accepted until the program is full. The program will fill up quickly.