Rising temperatures between now and July 4 are expected to accelerate snowmelt in the Sierra, bringing  peak water flows to local creeks, rivers, and other channels as well as increased dangers for the public.

Runoff from the historic Southern Sierra snowpack – which was approximately 300 percent of normal on  April 1 – has been slowed somewhat by unseasonably cooler temperatures earlier this spring and summer.  Agencies including Inyo County, the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, Southern California  Edison, and Caltrans warned for weeks that the reprieve would not last and, according to the National  Weather Service, it will indeed come to an end with the arrival of temperatures in the 90s and above next  week.

