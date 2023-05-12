The National Weather Service out of Las Vegas warned Friday that an extended stretch of warmer weather over the next several days will accelerate snowmelt along the Eastern Sierra slopes of Inyo County.

Temperatures are forecast to rise to the mid- to high 80s through Thursday. With the arrival of summer-like temperatures, all creeks, streams, and rivers will be running high and fast, leading to the very likely possibility of minor flooding.

