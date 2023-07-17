The National Weather Service issued an Excessive Heat Warning for the Owens Valley this weekend, with temperatures forecasted to rise to 107 by Monday.
Dangerously hot afternoons with little overnight relief are expected. The NWS says this will result in a major if not extreme risk of heat-related illness for much of the population. Anyone without access to adequate indoor cooling will be especially vulnerable.
Overnight lows only falling into the 80s or 90s in some desert valleys will result in buildings running air conditioning all 24 hours of the day. Children, the elderly, and people with chronic ailments are usually the first to suffer from the heat. Heat exhaustion, cramps or in extreme cases, heat stroke can result from prolonged exposure to these conditions.
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.
To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments.
Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency. Call 9 1 1.
In the summer, multiple days and nights of hot weather can be very dangerous. Getting too hot can make people sick. Health officials recommend learning the signs and how to help someone with heat illness:
• Heat stroke: red, hot, dry skin; very high body temperature; dizziness; nausea; confusion, strange behavior, or unconsciousness; rapid pulse or throbbing headache. Call 911.
• Heat exhaustion: heavy sweating, cramps, headache, nausea or vomiting, tiredness, weakness, dizziness and fainting. Move to a cool place and get medical help if vomiting or symptoms get worse or last longer than 1 hour.
When temperatures are very high, make sure to:
• Stay hydrated. Don’t wait until you are thirsty to drink.
• Wear loose, lightweight, light-colored clothing and a hat outdoors.
• Wear sunscreen and avoid too much sun.
• Slow down and avoid exercise during the hottest parts of the day.
• Close shades, windows, and blinds.
• Set air conditioners between 75 and 80 degrees.
Stay in air-conditioned buildings as much as possible. If your home doesn’t have air conditioning or if there was a power outage, find a public place you can go to get out of the heat:
• Libraries (when open) and indoor air-conditioned public spaces can be cool places to take a break from the heat.
• Ask neighbors, friends, or family if they have a cool place you can hang out.
• Take breaks to cool down.
• Your employer must give you water, rest, and shade.
• For people who are 65 or older, heat can be especially dangerous. Make a plan with a friend, relative, or neighbor who will call or come check on you twice a day while it is hot outside.
• Bring pets inside. Make sure they have plenty of fresh water.
• Make sure everyone is out of the car whenever you park. Never leave a child, adult, or animal alone inside a parked vehicle. Temperatures inside a car can rise almost 20 degrees within the first 10 minutes causing heat stroke or death.