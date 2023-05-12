The Agriculture Department for Inyo and Mono counties is encouraging people to protect themselves against mosquito bites and disease.
High runoff this year has the potential to create large numbers of insects that breed in water, including mosquitoes.
Not only are mosquitoes annoying, the department notes, but they also transmit diseases.
Owens Valley Mosquito Abatement Program staff work with state and local health departments to monitor what mosquito species are present and whether they are carrying diseases that may be transmitted to humans or livestock.
Mosquitoes are trapped throughout the summer at selected locations around the Eastern Sierra and sent to public health labs for testing. One of those diseases is West Nile Virus, which has appeared in past high runoff years in our area and resulted in human infection and even hospitalization.
In additions to West Nile Virus concerns the local mosquito control program is monitoring the spread of Invasive Aedes mosquitoes such as the Aedes aegypti, and albopictus which have been introduced into the United States from other countries and established themselves from San Diego to the Central Valley.
Invasive Aedes mosquitoes can also spread other viral diseases that people would rather not have in the region, including dengue, yellow fever, Zika and Chikungunya. Fortunately, none of these viruses have been established in the region yet, but the mosquitoes that spread these diseases are in California, therefore the potential exists.
This year, according to the department, more than ever, the risk of contracting these diseases will most likely be increased due to the sheer numbers of biting mosquitoes. The Owens Valley Mosquito Abatement staff and public health officials urge residents to take preventive measures to protect themselves. Some effective ways to avoid being bit include:
•Keeping mosquitoes outside. Screen doors and windows where possible and check their condition occasionally.
•Use insect repellents. Insect repellents reduce the chance of being bitten and will also generally repel ticks and other biting creatures. Use and follow the label of an EPA-registered insect repellent.
•Wear long-sleeved shirts and long pants for additional protection.
•Avoid being outside when mosquito activity is highest. The Culex mosquitoes that can carry West Nile Virus are mostly active at dusk and dawn, so mosquito avoidance measures are particularly valuable at those times.
Additionally, residents can do their part to help.
According to Rob Miller, field supervisor with the Owens Valley Mosquito Abatement Program, “local mosquito abatement programs work to maintain lower mosquito populations using several methods, but good water management and prevention are the safest and easiest ways to manage threats posed by mosquitoes.”
Residents can help control these insects by eliminating pools of standing water used for breeding by mosquitoes around their yard and neighborhood. Many mosquitoes do not fly very far so the mosquitoes plaguing a yard may be coming from nearby. Check any areas that may contain standing water such as old tires, buckets, wheelbarrows, and plugged drains.
Report mosquito problems to the Owens Valley Mosquito Abatement Program by calling (760)873-7853. The Owens Valley Mosquito Abatement staff also are happy to work with residents who are planning outdoor events during the summer to mitigate the risk of mosquitoes. Contact staff to let them know when and where these events may be held.