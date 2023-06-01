Independence resident Michelle Patterson said she hopes people will turn out in front of the courthouse today to raise awareness of the ongoing investigation into the “brutal murder” of Dorothy McQueen.
The “Justice for Dorothy” event, Patterson said, is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today in front of the courthouse and will include posters and T-shirts to bring continued awareness to the case.
Inyo County Sheriff’s deputies responded to Mazourka Canyon Road, east of Independence for the report of a deceased person on April 10. Upon arrival, deputies located a deceased female.
An initial investigation identified the decedent as 34-year-old Independence resident Dorothy Erin McQueen. Further investigation, including a forensic autopsy, has been completed.
“We haven’t heard anything about what’s going on,” Patterson said.
She said because of McQueen’s past that Patterson said included drug addiction, Patterson fears that law enforcement have taken the case and “swept it under the rug.”
“It was a very brutal and violent murder,” Patterson said, adding that other homicide cases in Inyo County remain open as well, some for several years. “We want to make sure she gets justice.”
In a release last week regarding the case, the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office state that “while investigators understand that the public is anxious for additional details and updates, (investigators) must also limit the amount of information they can release in order to protect the integrity of the investigation.”
“Unfortunately, at this time our office cannot release any additional information due to the sensitive nature of the ongoing investigation,” Sheriff Stephanie Rennie stated. “Our investigators, in collaboration with investigators from the Inyo County District Attorney’s Office, are working diligently and tirelessly to ensure a thorough and complete investigation is conducted.”
Patterson said McQueen might have had her demons like any other person, “she always had a kind word.”
“Our deepest sympathies go out to the family of Ms. McQueen and her close friends and loved ones,” Rennie said, adding, “we at the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office understand the community’s concerns and once we can release further information, we will do so expeditiously.”
The Inyo County Sheriff’s Office reported it has received vital assistance from the Mono County Sheriff’s Office and California Department of Justice.
Investigators have a dedicated phone line to receive tips from the public on this specific case. Anyone with any information regarding this case is urged to contact the Inyo County Sheriff’s Office Investigators Team at (760) 878-0383, option 4.
Gail Dodds, who is organizing the fundraiser on behalf of Carolyn Brodsky, McQueen’s mother, described McQueen as “a mother, daughter, sister, friend and all around the sweetest soul.”