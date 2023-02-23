Fifth District Supervisor Matt Kingsley and Lone Pine residents again raised concerns over speeders along U.S. Highway 395 after a Lone Pine youth was struck while trying to cross the highway earlier this month.
Kingsley, who brought the issue up during Tuesday’s board of supervisors meeting, described how on Feb. 8 a truck was headed southbound on the highway through Lone Pine and stopped so a high school student could cross the highway. However, the driver of another vehicle behind the truck pulled into the other lane and tried to pass the parked truck and struck and injured the student, though not seriously.
“I’ve said this for a number of years,” Kingsley said, “the No. 1 constituent complaint that I get in Lone Pine is the speed of traffic,” which outweighs other complaints, including potholes.
He said Caltrans, which has jurisdiction over the highway, while being responsive and accessible locally, isn’t moving fast enough as an agency to address his and constituents’ concerns.
Kingsley recalled that about a year ago Caltrans hosted an online workshop for Lone Pine that had strong attendance and the chief focus was coming up with ways to slow traffic on the highway.
“It did lead to some plans,” he said. “It’s just that Caltrans plans take three or four years to come to fruition.”
He said he encouraged residents to speak out at county meetings because, even though the county isn’t in charge of the highway, supervisors can relay those messages to Caltrans.
“This is what my constituents up and down the Valley in these little towns are worried about,” Kingsley said.
He said just a few days after the incident with the high school student, another near-accident occurred involving an 8-year-old girl and a semi-truck.
Kingsley said he thinks its important that county schools and residents highlight this issue “in every way we can.”
