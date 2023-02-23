Scott Kemp

Lone Pine resident and school board member Scott Kemp expresses his concerns about high-speed traffic in town after a high school student was struck earlier this month. The student is recovering from non-life-threatening injuries.

 Image courtesy of Inyo County

Fifth District Supervisor Matt Kingsley and Lone Pine residents again raised concerns over speeders along U.S. Highway 395 after a Lone Pine youth was struck while trying to cross the highway earlier this month.

Kingsley, who brought the issue up during Tuesday’s board of supervisors meeting, described how on Feb. 8 a truck was headed southbound on the highway through Lone Pine and stopped so a high school student could cross the highway. However, the driver of another vehicle behind the truck pulled into the other lane and tried to pass the parked truck and struck and injured the student, though not seriously.

