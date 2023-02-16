Every year the Inyo County Republican Women’s Federation has a cookie-packaging party after many hours of baking delectable goods. Once gathered, the ladies wrap goody bags of treats and distribute them to local first responders. The tradition started when the ladies of the group decided they wanted law enforcement agencies, fire departments and all first responders to know they are appreciated, valued and not forgotten, as they step out to serve their communities. Cookie baskets were delivered to the Bishop Fire Department, Symons Emergency Services, CalFire, Bishop Police Department, California Highway Patrol, Inyo County Sheriff’s Department and Big Pine Fire Department with thanks for their service.
The ICRWF has many programs to keep its members busy. These include hosting state and federal candidates to the area, awarding a yearly vocational scholarship to students pursuing vocational educations, donating mini booklets of the United States Constitution to high school seniors for Constitution Day, encouraging voter registration at the Tri-County Fair and promoting various other Americanism programs.