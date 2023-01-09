Congressman Kevin Kiley, who represents the new California Third District, which includes Inyo County, stated in a release Saturday that he is “ready to deliver results” for the district after the speaker of the House situation had been resolved.
“Following tonight’s Speaker vote, it’s encouraging to see unity in moving forward to deliver on our commitment to America,” Kiley stated. “Several constructive procedural changes will promote greater deliberation and give Americans a greater voice in our government. Having a fellow Californian in Kevin McCarthy as speaker will serve as a major asset in passing legislation critical to our state and district. Our work will begin immediately to rein in inflation, reduce spending, secure the border, and bring accountability to the federal government.”