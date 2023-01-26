Edwin “Phil” Pister

Edwin “Phil” Pister at Fish Slough. The retired California Department of Fish and Game fishery biologist was often seen at these waters as he continued to monitor the survival of the Owens Pupfish (Cyprinodon radiosus), which he helped save from extinction in 1969.

 Photo courtesy of Martha Voght

Edwin “Phil” Pister

(1929-2023)

Tags

Recommended for you