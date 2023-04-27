Residents of Inyo, Mono and Alpine counties had opportunities this week to weigh in on the area’s economic development future during workshops to develop a regional Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) for the Eastern Sierra region.

Inyo, Mono, and Alpine counties are partnering with Thomas P. Miller and Associates and The Rural County Representatives of California (RCRC) to develop the strategy through a planning process designed to build capacity and guide regional economic prosperity and resiliency in the Eastern Sierra region.

