Residents of Inyo, Mono and Alpine counties had opportunities this week to weigh in on the area’s economic development future during workshops to develop a regional Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS) for the Eastern Sierra region.
Inyo, Mono, and Alpine counties are partnering with Thomas P. Miller and Associates and The Rural County Representatives of California (RCRC) to develop the strategy through a planning process designed to build capacity and guide regional economic prosperity and resiliency in the Eastern Sierra region.
Kylie Wolf and Libby Bowling, of Thomas P. Miller and Associates, were on hand to guide the workshops, which included an overview of what a CEDS is, why it’s important, how it will be used, as well as group discussions regarding the area’s strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats regarding economic development in the region.
Bowling said the CEDS sets the agenda for a region’s economic development initiatives. She said it’s a five-year plan that is updated once a year and “renew it every five years.”
“It’s meant to be a broad agenda for the region,” Bowling said. “It doesn’t get incredibly granular. We’re not developing specific strategies.”
She said it aims to set a focus for the region and identifies what is going to be important for the area in the coming five years as it relates to economic development.
Bowling said having a CEDS in place gives a region access to economic development activities and resource accessibility that are not available without a CEDS.
According to the U.S. Economic Development Administration, which funds the program, a CEDS provides “a vehicle for individuals, organizations, local governments, institutions of learning, and private industry to engage in meaningful conversation and debate about what capacity building efforts would be serve economic development in the region.”
Bowling said another trademark of CEDS is that it promotes collaboration between the public and private sectors “because implementation of the CEDS doesn’t belong to any one group.”
“The strategies encompass many different sectors and many different groups within a region because everybody stands to gain from a successful CEDS implementation.
Wolf noted that regional partnerships make it easier to leverage resources and it “looks good at the federal government level when you’re trying to apply for funding” with a regional approach.
Wolf said the CEDS development process includes a research component, a community engagement component and a strategy development component, all of which are useful in obtaining funding resources.
“You can point to it (the CEDS) when you apply for other funding opportunities,” Wolf said. “You can say, ‘We want this, and it fits into this plan we already have,’ and, ‘We want that because it fits with this plan that we developed and the community wants it and supports it and we already have the right people in place to help move it forward.’”
