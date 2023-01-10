Rainy conditions from a storm system that city and county officials are calling "historic," are expected to continue today into the afternoon, Tuesday, Jan. 10, according to the National Weather Service.
Bishop Volunteer Fire Department Chief Joe Dell reported Monday that his department had spent much of the day sandbagging and de-watering.
Dell said calls were ongoing throughout Monday into the evening, including a call in the Mustang Mesa area involving the collapse of a retaining wall that filled "a couple of homes with mud and water."
Bishop City Administrator Deston Dishion said Public Works Department crews also were busy throughout the day attending to several areas of localized flooding.
Dishion said crews continue maintaining culverts that are "maxed out."
According to the National Weather Service, the storm system is supposed to abate Wednesday although another system is supposed to hit the area over the weekend.