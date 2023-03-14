A persistent rainstorm pummeled Inyo County on Thursday and Friday bringing record rainfall and flash floods, which damaged and closed 17 local roads, created long delays for travelers on U.S. Highway 395, sent local rivers, streams and creeks surging and caused a breach in the Los Angeles Aqueduct south of Olancha on Saturday evening.  

Bishop endured a record day of rainfall on Friday with 2.06 inches of rain on March 10, according to the U.S. Weather Service. Residents in Independence reported about 3.5 inches of rain on the day, with Lone Pine and the Alabama Hills also getting more than 2 inches of rain during the storm.

