A two-day storm first delivered punishing rain and swirling winds and then wrapped up its stay with a quick snowstorm.
Rain pelted Inyo County on Monday and Tuesday, at one point coming down for 13 straight hours, and delivered about 4 inches of the wet stuff. Hours of heavy rains sent streams of water down street gutters and overwhelmed several street drains in Bishop, causing numerous flooded intersections and shutting down one flooded lane of U.S. Highway 395 on Monday. Dirt roads and county roads throughout Inyo County from Rovana to Lone Pine were washed over with runoff, endured big puddles of standing water and, in a number of cases were closed to traffic due to flooding or washouts.
The extensive canal and ditch system in and around Bishop could not carry all the rainwater and stormwater flowing into the system. The Los Angeles Department of Water and Power on Monday night closed all the access roads leading to its canals and ditches due to excess water and washouts.
After a brief clearing on Tuesday, temperatures dropped in the afternoon and the rain turned into wet snow that clung to trees and cars and turned into slush on Bishop area streets.
The storm dropped about five feet of snow on the Mammoth Mountain ski resort by Tuesday, with another foot of snow falling Tuesday night. About that much snow also fell in the town of Mammoth Lakes, which brought traffic and daily life to a standstill. The heavy, wet snow closed by Mammoth Mountain and June Lake on Tuesday to give resort staff time to conduct avalanche control, clear snow and secure lifts and other equipment.