A two-day storm first delivered punishing rain and swirling winds and then wrapped up its stay with a quick snowstorm.

Rain pelted Inyo County on Monday and Tuesday, at one point coming down for 13 straight hours, and delivered about 4 inches of the wet stuff. Hours of heavy rains sent streams of water down street gutters and overwhelmed several street drains in Bishop, causing numerous flooded intersections and shutting down one flooded lane of U.S. Highway 395 on Monday. Dirt roads and county roads throughout Inyo County from Rovana to Lone Pine were washed over with runoff, endured big puddles of standing water and, in a number of cases were closed to traffic due to flooding or washouts.

