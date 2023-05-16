Residents and visitors turned out in droves Friday night to Elks Park where the Bishop Elks Lodge No. 1630 hosted its annual Purple Pig Dinner fundraiser that featured plenty of burgers and brats. The local organization brings much more to the community than the Elks Lodge on Line Street or Elks Park in West Bishop. These places are where neighbors come together, families share meals and children grow up. The major charity is helping children with disabilities. The fundraising arm for the local Elks Club is the Purple Pig. Bishop Elks Lodge 1603 invites those who would like to join or know more about Elks to attend an event. Membership is $130 a year. Elks members are not required to attend meetings or take on responsibilities. Those wishing to volunteer step up when they have the time and interest to help. Many of the Eastern Sierra’s leading citizens join to support the ongoing charitable activities. The philanthropic club contributes to a number of local organizations and agencies. For information on becoming a member or learning more about Elks, contact Carmen London, at (760) 873-3221 or email bishopelks1603@verizon.net.
featured
Purple Pig Night
- Photos by Gayla Wolf/The Honey Bee
