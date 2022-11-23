The Inyo County Public Health team is monitoring levels of several respiratory illnesses circulating through the community, including respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), influenza and COVID-19, the Inyo County Department of Health and Human Services reported Tuesday.
The spread throughout the community is noticeable and “we will continue to see increased cases during the holiday season and winter months,” according to the department.
The Public Health team is working closely with health care providers to monitor activity and minimize stresses on resources.
As of Monday, Nov. 21, the following positive cases have been reported to Inyo County Public Health (case tracking/reporting started on Oct.. 31):
• Influenza (A and B) – 844 cases; 2,923 influenza vaccines have been administered since Oct. 1.
• COVID-19 – 95 cases in November; current CDC Community Level, Inyo County: Medium
• Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV) – 70 cases
• Pertussis (whopping cough) – 0 cases
As respiratory virus activity continues, the county’s Public Health team strongly recommends individuals consider the following preventative measures:
• Inyo County Public Health strongly recommends influenza vaccination and the COVID-19 primary series or bivalent booster vaccines for everyone six months and older.
• All vaccines take 10 to 14 days to reach full efficacy.
• The influenza vaccine and the COVID-19 primary series or bivalent booster vaccines may be co-administered.
• Influenza and COVID-19 vaccines are available through most health care providers, including Dwayne’s Friendly Pharmacy, Valley Health Team, Toiyabe Indian Health Project, Vons Pharmacy, Rite Aid, Northern Inyo Rural Health Clinic, Southern Inyo Rural Health Clinic, and the Public Health Clinic.
The Public Health Clinic is open for appointments and walk-ins every Tuesday and Thursday from 1 to 4 p..m. at the Clint Quilter County Office Building, 1360 N. Main St., Bishop.
The clinic is closed today.
Additional prevention measures
Additional prevention measures that are strongly encouraged to help stop the spread of respiratory viruses include:
• Wash hands frequently and thoroughly with soap and warm water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.
• Cough or sneeze into your elbow, arm, or disposable tissue. If disposable tissue is used, use hand sanitizer or wash hands afterwards.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.
• Wear a mask in indoor public or crowded spaces.
Stay away from people who are sick.
• Parents and caregivers are encouraged to keep young children with acute respiratory illnesses out of childcare, even if they have a negative test for COVID-19 (SARS-CoV-2).
• Individuals may return to work/school/childcare after symptoms have resolved, including at least 24 hours passed since resolution of fever without the use of fever-reducing medications, such as Tylenol or Motrin.
Patients who test positive for SARS-CoV-2 should follow current CDC isolation guidance. Guidance can be found at www.cdc.gov.