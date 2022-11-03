Those attending Tuesday’s fentanyl awareness program who might have thought it was a problem only for major metropolitan areas were left with no illusions regarding the devastation the highly addictive substance can reap on not just individuals but families and communities as well.
“Sometimes we think that we’re a small town and it’s not happening here,” said Arlene Brown, the recovery support navigator for Northern Inyo Healthcare District’s addiction treatment program. “But it is and so we wanted to just raise awareness, give education and hopefully help save lives and prevent any future overdoses.”