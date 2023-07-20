During Tuesday’s Inyo County Board of Supervisors meeting, Inyo County Chief Probation Officer Jeff Thomson noted that the week of July 16-22 is Probation Services Week.
Thomson said Probation Services Week is a time to recognize and celebrate the dedicated and caring individuals of the Inyo County Probation Department “who work tirelessly to make our neighborhoods safer and more vibrant places to live and rear families.”
“This year, we also celebrate the global effort to minimize incarceration while supporting our local re-entry programs for those who are supervised in the community,” Thomson said. “These professionals are on duty each and every day to assist juvenile and adult offenders in becoming better citizens with productive lives.”
Some of the ways the Probation Department accomplishes those goals include:
• Probation professionals are committed to promoting services and programs that meet the needs and interests of crime victims and the community.
• Probation professionals promote an integrated, comprehensive approach to dealing with the pervasive problem of substance abuse.
• Probation professionals provide services and programs that provide opportunities for offenders to become law-abiding citizens.
• Probation professionals offer choices and enforce consequences.
• Probation professionals are caring people.
• Probation professionals promote community protection through proactive, problem-solving work practices plus interventions aimed at changing criminal and/or delinquent behavior.
• Probation professionals are dedicated, hard-working individuals who are truly concerned about making a difference in the community where they live.
• Probation professionals provide core services such as investigations, victim advocacy, community supervision, immediate response to violations and treatment services; all which provide optimum public protection.
• Probation professionals work 24/7 to help make Inyo County a safer place to live.
• Probation professionals supervise more than five million adults and thousands more juveniles in communities throughout the nation.
Thomson said the department strikes a balance between accountability and the opportunity to provide rehabilitative s