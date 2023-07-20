During Tuesday’s Inyo County Board of Supervisors meeting, Inyo County Chief Probation Officer Jeff Thomson noted that the week of July 16-22 is Probation Services Week.

Thomson said Probation Services Week is a time to recognize and celebrate the dedicated and caring individuals of the Inyo County Probation Department “who work tirelessly to make our neighborhoods safer and more vibrant places to live and rear families.”

Tags

Recommended for you