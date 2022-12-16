Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in Bishop a Christmas story celebration, called a Posada (meaning inn or lodging), that took place on Tuesday. A posada commemorates the journey of Joseph and Mary from Nazareth to Bethlehem. Posadas feature hot food and drinks, music and pinatas. Pictured in the photo are Father Gracey, Father Dominic and Deacon Jorge. The church has been celebrating a Posada for the last 10 years.

Tags

Recommended for you