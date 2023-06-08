Reports have been flowing into the county Agriculture Department of a plant resembling a stringy orange pasta covering native plants in the desert, the department reported Tuesday.

This plant is called Dodder, a member of the Cuscuta species. It is a parasitic native plant that occurs in the area, but usually to a lesser degree than people are observing this year. Higher-than-normal moisture is the most likely culprit in why folks are seeing more Dodder, according to the department.

