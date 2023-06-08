Reports have been flowing into the county Agriculture Department of a plant resembling a stringy orange pasta covering native plants in the desert, the department reported Tuesday.
This plant is called Dodder, a member of the Cuscuta species. It is a parasitic native plant that occurs in the area, but usually to a lesser degree than people are observing this year. Higher-than-normal moisture is the most likely culprit in why folks are seeing more Dodder, according to the department.
The University of California Agriculture and Natural Resources explains, “Dodder flowers from late spring through fall, depending on the species, but seed set is highest in late summer and fall. Seed production generally begins near the site of initial attachment and proceeds outward. Dodder is a prolific seed producer; each plant is capable of producing several thousand seeds. Generally only about 5% of the seed germinates the year following its production; however, the remainder can remain dormant, yet viable, in the soil for more than 20 years, depending on the species and environmental conditions.”
According to the department, environmental conditions appear to be favorable this year, and people can expect to see a lot of dodder in the desert this summer.
“There is very little than can be done to manage this native species and herbicides are ineffective because they will also kill the host plant,” the department noted. “As environmental conditions return to normal there will be less of this parasite in the landscape.”
Dodder is something people want to keep out of their yards, according to the department.
Those who are inclined to wander through the desert where it is growing, should check their pants and shoes for any hitchhiking seeds.
“You should also brush off your pet companions before turning them loose into your yard,” the department advises. “Once it’s established in a landscape, it can be hard to remove.”